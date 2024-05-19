Gainplan LLC Sells 242 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. 486,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,765. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.