Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 410 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.76% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJUL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

BATS FJUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,461 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $665.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

