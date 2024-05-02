Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $335.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $259.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.46. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

