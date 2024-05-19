AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,918 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,621. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

