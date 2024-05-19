Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,684 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

