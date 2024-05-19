Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,062,887 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.36% of LifeStance Health Group worth $40,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,741 shares of company stock worth $2,149,435. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 645,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LFST. Barclays raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Our Latest Report on LFST

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.