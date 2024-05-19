Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 138.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.21. 111,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

