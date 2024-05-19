Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 184,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,393. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.