Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 57,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 197,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,417. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

