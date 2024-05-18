Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 971,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000,555.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 971,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,577,873 shares of company stock worth $41,719,157. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.