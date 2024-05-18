Brian C. Healy Purchases 2,650 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,977,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 155,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

