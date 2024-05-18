Lamar Advertising Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.91 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.99.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.