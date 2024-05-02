Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 44,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

