Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) CEO Bruce F. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,285,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Concrete Pumping Price Performance
BBCP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Read More
