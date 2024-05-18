AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CAO Sells $46,830.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMC Networks stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

