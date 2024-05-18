Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP-A opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.