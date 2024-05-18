Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.