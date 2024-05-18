Joshua Horowitz Purchases 2,893 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13.

BK Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $16.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

