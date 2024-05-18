Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

