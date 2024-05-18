Stephens Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $47.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of TFC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

