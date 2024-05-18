CarMax’s (KMX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

CarMax stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

