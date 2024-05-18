Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $109.00 at Loop Capital

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $95.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,566. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

