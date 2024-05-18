Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 962,531 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,502,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 349,526 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

