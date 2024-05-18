IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of IONQ opened at $8.78 on Thursday. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 41.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IonQ by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IonQ by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

