iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,074,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,416 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

