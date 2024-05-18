National Australia Bank Limited (NABPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.37 on June 16th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.371 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.