Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $83.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

