Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.40. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

