XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. XOMA has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the quarter. XOMA comprises about 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

