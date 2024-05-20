Analysts Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $57.83

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after acquiring an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

