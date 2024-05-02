The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Target Price to $800.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $937.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $954.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $738.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $101.71 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $952.15 and its 200-day moving average is $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

