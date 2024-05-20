SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$13.25 at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In related news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00. In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00. Also, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$178,398.00. Insiders sold 405,170 shares of company stock worth $3,963,138 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

