Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.18) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

The Sage Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,253.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.78. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

