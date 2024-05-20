Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$39.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.060066 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

