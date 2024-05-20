Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZS opened at $178.86 on Thursday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.