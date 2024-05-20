Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of ZS opened at $178.86 on Thursday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

