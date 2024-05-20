Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Insider Acquires £20,121.48 in Stock

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) insider Tim Woodhead bought 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,121.48 ($25,271.89).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:IGET opened at GBX 273.35 ($3.43) on Monday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 273.30 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 278.98 ($3.50).

