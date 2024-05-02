Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $251.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

