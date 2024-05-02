Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

