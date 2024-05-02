Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Samuel Kintz sold 47,709 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,194,633.36.

On Monday, March 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $850.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

