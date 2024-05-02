Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $309.05 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

