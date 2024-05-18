First National Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. 8,236,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

