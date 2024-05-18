Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 90,707 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90,707 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.