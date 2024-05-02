Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

FPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

