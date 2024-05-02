Summit Financial LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IEMG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,623. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.