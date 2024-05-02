Immunic (IMUX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Immunic to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93.

IMUX has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

