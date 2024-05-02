SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

SIGA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,833. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.