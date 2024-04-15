142,680 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 142,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 9,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

