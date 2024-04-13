Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $183.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

