EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after acquiring an additional 265,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

