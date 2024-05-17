Head to Head Survey: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) vs. Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aris Mining and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aris Mining and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.64% -7.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.39 $11.42 million $0.02 205.00 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -33.00

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Vizsla Silver on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

